Tell Mayor Levar Stoney to Defy Trump, Defend Richmond, & Expand Sanctuary

Tell Mayor Levar Stoney to Defy Trump, Defend Richmond, & Expand Sanctuary

Tell our mayor and city council to stand up to Trump and take action that doesn't just symbolically defend immigrants but transforms our city's policies to stop targeting us for imprisonment, risk of removal, and state violence at the hands of police and aggressive immigration agents.

Why is this important?

Donald Trump just announced executive action that threatens any city that seeks to protect immigrant residents from his deportation machine.

What he’s trying to do is roll back the leaps forward we’ve made in recent years but we won’t let him.

In 2017, it’s the efforts to defend Black lives and protect migrant rights that make our cities safer, not Trump’s extra enforcement promises.

To keep us safe, we need to evolve our local policies to make our cities real sanctuaries for all residents, not cancel them because of the illegitimate President's latest actions.

That means a commitment to separating police from federal immigration enforcement AND addressing the policing that funnels Black and other residents to jail and places criminal charges on immigrant residents, making them a target for ICE agents.

Tell our mayor and city council to stand up to Trump and take action that doesn't just symbolically defend immigrants, but transforms our city's policies to stop targeting us for imprisonment, risk of removal, and state violence at the hands of police and aggressive immigration agents.

The illegitimate President's threats should be cause to embolden our city leaders, not an excuse to abandon our potential progress.

Reasons for signing

  • I signed because no family should be torn apart by deportation.
    Vanessa V. 2017-01-26 21:53:13 -0500
  • Richmond's immigrant and refugee community is an important and integral portion of our city. We need to develop inclusive and supportive policies, as opposed to those which support punishment and racism.
    Mark R. 2017-01-26 17:03:12 -0500
  • I signed because I believe we need to stand strong for compassion and kindness as we continue to grow into a welcoming city/state/nation for all of our brothers and sisters.
    wayne s. 2017-01-27 12:38:38 -0500
